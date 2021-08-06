Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys 682 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.50. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.34.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.