-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,064. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.