Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after buying an additional 1,561,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,097,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,097,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

