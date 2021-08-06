Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $187.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

