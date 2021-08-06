Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up about 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Nuance Communications worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 365,722 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

