Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $511.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

