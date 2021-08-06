1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEM stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 20,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,447. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

