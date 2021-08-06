SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €133.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.19 ($156.69).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SAP stock traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during trading on Friday, hitting €125.78 ($147.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,624,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

