Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $97,269.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00119465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00145292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,577.97 or 1.00299682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00808023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,329,097 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.