$3.41 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

CHMA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chiasma by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,693. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

