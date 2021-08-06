adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €20.25 ($23.82) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €316.00 ($371.76). 947,331 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €306.14. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

