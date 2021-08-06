Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

FRA DPW traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €57.87 ($68.08). 1,857,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.53. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

