DiFy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $867.81 or 0.02044278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 546.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $72,694.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00056251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00881137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00096712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042223 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

YFIII is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

