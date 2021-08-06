Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,815,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 259,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,475. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.