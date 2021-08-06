Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

OWLT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,205. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

