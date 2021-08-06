DA Davidson Raises Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target to $41.50

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $41.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.70.

TUP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 23,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $6,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 462.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

