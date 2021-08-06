Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $11.67 on Friday, hitting $783.08. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,763. The company has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.