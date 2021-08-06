Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.61. 34,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.