Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.61. 34,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
