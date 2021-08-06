Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $94.44

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.44.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 81,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

