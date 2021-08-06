Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,657. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $112.21 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

