Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SMMNY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. 41,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,869. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

