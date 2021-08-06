Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $54.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 11,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.