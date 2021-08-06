Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of THO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.83. 5,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.