Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 619 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 223.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $278.27. 308,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

