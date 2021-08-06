Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for 1.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.56. 3,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,910. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.