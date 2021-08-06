LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

