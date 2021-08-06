TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 45.88%.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $998.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

