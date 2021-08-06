ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.43. 86,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 289.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

