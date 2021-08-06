GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Raised to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,121. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

