Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.24. 7,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,573. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

