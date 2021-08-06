Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,131. The company has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

