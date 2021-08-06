Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.85. 36,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,824,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 733,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 332,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

