Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 349,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 181,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.16% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.