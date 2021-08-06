Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.70

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.