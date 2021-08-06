Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.59

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.59 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 3052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $8,935,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $7,629,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

