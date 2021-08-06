Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $128.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,710. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.21.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.