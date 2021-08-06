RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,247. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

