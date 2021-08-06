Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,304.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Markel Corporation’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, high costs continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk.”

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE MKL traded up $10.05 on Friday, hitting $1,252.13. 357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,207.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Markel by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

