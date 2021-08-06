Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.63.

SIOX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,560. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

