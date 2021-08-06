Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.63.

SIOX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,560. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.