Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $87.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $79.23. 25,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,033. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

