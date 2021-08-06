ZEON Market Capitalization Reaches $134.46 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $134.46 million and $296,963.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00879143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042307 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

