CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.24.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$31.87. 224,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.34. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8939824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

