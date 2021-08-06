Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 150.89%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

