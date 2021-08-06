Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.53. 46,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.31.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

