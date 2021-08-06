CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,626. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

