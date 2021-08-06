Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.86.

MANH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

