Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.86.
MANH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.98.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
