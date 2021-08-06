Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Shares Up 2%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 2,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMIHU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,072,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

