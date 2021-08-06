Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

CORE opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.