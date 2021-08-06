CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

CommScope stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

