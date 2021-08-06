Ball (NYSE:BLL) Issues Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

NYSE:BLL opened at $80.78 on Friday. Ball has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Ball alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.